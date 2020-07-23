COVID-19 Update: 108 Cases, 3 Deaths Recorded in Albania

TIRANA, July 23
The Albanian health authorities reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while bringing to people’s attention that’s mandatory to wear face masks in indoor areas and stick with precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
Doctor Genta Qirjako form the Public Health Institute said it’s crucial to be cautious and to avoid public gatherings. She added that currently there are 126 hospitalized patients, 22 are in the intensive care unit, while 12 are intubated.
Qirjako said that 477 new tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. A total of 108 tests have come back positive. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported on Thursday.
Countrywide numbers
Positive cases – 4,466
Recovered patients – 2,523
Active cases – 1,820
Deaths – 123
Breakdown of active cases by region
Tirana – 941
Durres – 211
Shkodra – 202
Vlora – 98
Lezha – 82
Korca – 64
Fier – 52
Kukes – 49
Elbasan – 46
Berat – 32
Gjirokaster – 23
Diber – 20
Source: Health Ministry
