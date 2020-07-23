COVID-19 Update: 108 Cases, 3 Deaths Recorded in Albania

TIRANA, July 23

The Albanian health authorities reported 108 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while bringing to people’s attention that’s mandatory to wear face masks in indoor areas and stick with precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.

Doctor Genta Qirjako form the Public Health Institute said it’s crucial to be cautious and to avoid public gatherings. She added that currently there are 126 hospitalized patients, 22 are in the intensive care unit, while 12 are intubated.

Qirjako said that 477 new tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. A total of 108 tests have come back positive. Meanwhile, three deaths were reported on Thursday.

Countrywide numbers

Positive cases – 4,466

Recovered patients – 2,523

Active cases – 1,820

Deaths – 123

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 941

Durres – 211

Shkodra – 202

Vlora – 98

Lezha – 82

Korca – 64

Fier – 52

Kukes – 49

Elbasan – 46

Berat – 32

Gjirokaster – 23

Diber – 20

Source: Health Ministry