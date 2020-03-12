COVID-19 Fears Shut Down Culture Venues and Art Events

TIRANA, March 12

As the cases of COVID-19 infected people increased in Albania, theaters, museums, concert halls, archeological parks will stay closed until April 3rd.

The Ministry of Culture informed on Wednesday that all cultural events, conferences, national councils, public hearings events planned by the subordinate institutions will be canceled.

More specifically the official statement specified that all public museums under the Ministry of Culture and archeological parks will shut down.

The service for the public at the National Library reading halls will be suspended.

The Enquiry and Complaint Protocol by the Ministry of Culture will operate at reduced hours.

The National Theater

The National Theater of Opera and Ballet and the Folk Ensemble

The National Experimental Theater Kujtim Spahivogli

The National Circus

The National Children Culture Center

The National Film Archive

The National Library

The National Institute for Cultural Heritage

In the meantime, The Municipality of Elbasan canceled all the public events for the Summer Day, March 14th. Local authorities advised citizens to refrain from going out in general, and especially on Saturday. Other events canceled due to the precautionary policies include the Colombian star Maluma’s show, initially planned at Mother Teresa on Saturday, March 14th.

In the meantime, the International event Gjiro Open Air, a Cross Country Paragliding Competition in the valley of Gjirokastra will be rescheduled.

Authorities call on citizens to be cautious and don’t panic.

Remember that fear eats the soul.

Source: kultura.gov.al