COVID-19 Cases Jump to 898 in Albania

TIRANA, May 14

Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Albania during the last 24-hours, Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update. According to Tomini, the new patients, who bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 898, were reported in Tirana (11), Kruja (4), Berat (2), and Durres (1).

Tomini added that despite the increased number of cases on Thursday, the epidemiological situation remains stable. At the same time, the latest numbers are an indicator that citizens must comply with safety measures and regulations.

Moreover, official data confirm that 694 citizens have recovered. This number accounts for 77 percent of all cases. Meanwhile, the number of active cases sits at 173, most of them in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, and Kamza.

COVID-19 Stats 14 May

Positive cases: 898

Recoveries: 694

Active cases: 173

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 81

Kruja – 47

Shkodra – 16

Kamza – 12

Fier – 5

Berati – 5

Elbasan – 2

Durres – 2

Mirdita – 1

Kurbin – 1

Korca – 1

Wednesday’s Update

Source: Health Ministry