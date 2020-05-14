COVID-19 Cases Jump to 898 in Albania

TIRANA, May 14
Eighteen new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Albania during the last 24-hours, Eugena Tomini from the Public Health Institute said during the daily update. According to Tomini, the new patients, who bring the total number of COVID-19 cases to 898, were reported in Tirana (11), Kruja (4), Berat (2), and Durres (1).
Tomini added that despite the increased number of cases on Thursday, the epidemiological situation remains stable. At the same time, the latest numbers are an indicator that citizens must comply with safety measures and regulations.
Moreover, official data confirm that 694 citizens have recovered. This number accounts for 77 percent of all cases. Meanwhile, the number of active cases sits at 173, most of them in Tirana, Kruja, Shkodra, and Kamza.
COVID-19 Stats 14 May
Positive cases: 898
Recoveries: 694
Active cases: 173
Deaths: 31
Breakdown of active cases by city
Tirana – 81
Kruja – 47
Shkodra – 16
Kamza – 12
Fier – 5
Berati – 5
Elbasan – 2
Durres – 2
Mirdita – 1
Kurbin – 1
Korca – 1
Source: Health Ministry
Leave a Reply