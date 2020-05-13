COVID-19 Albania Update: 78% of Patients have Recovered

TIRANA, May 13

Public Health authorities confirmed on Wednesday four new cases of coronavirus out of 246 new tests conducted during the last 24-hours. The new cases were reported in Tirana and Berat. Moreover, six patients recovered during the last day, bringing the total number of recoveries to 688. The figure accounts for 78 percent of the total COVID-19 cases in Albania. Currently, there are 161 active cases while 21 patients are hospitalized in the COVID health care facilities in Tirana.

Despite the steady situation, health authorities call on citizens and business representatives to comply with the safety measures and protocols.

COVID-19 Stats 13 May

Positive cases: 880

Recoveries: 688

Active cases: 161

Deaths: 31

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 70

Kruja – 49

Shkodra – 16

Kamza – 12

Fier – 5

Berati – 3

Elbasan – 2

Mirdita – 1

Kurbin – 1

Durres – 1

Korca – 1

Source: Health Ministry