COVID-19 Cases in Albania Reach 736

TIRANA, April 27

As of Monday, health officials confirmed ten new additional cases of COVID-19 cases in Albania. Deputy Minister of Health Mira Rakacollli said that the total number of cases in the country sits at 736 meanwhile, 422 have recovered.

According to Rakacolli, 212 new tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 7,491. The new additional cases were reported in Tirana and Shkodra.

Currently, there are 422 active cases of coronavirus in Albania and 34 patients are hospitalized in Tirana.

Health authorities call on citizens to comply with the safety measures especially with the ease of lockdown measures.

