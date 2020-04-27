Albania Begins to Ease COVID Lockdown Measures

TIRANA, April 27

Starting Monday, Albania begins a phased and careful ease of lockdown measures. Hence, citizens will have more time for grocery shopping as the limit increased from 90 minutes to two hours. Every citizen that leaves home for shopping must have a permit that can be obtained at e-Albania or with a text message to 55155.

Health Minister Ogerta Manastirliu said in a press statement that the easing of the lockdown measures is related to the number of COVID-19 cases in Albania.

Moreover, the second group of businesses, taxi service included, will be allowed to operate between 05:00-17:30. Those businesses must comply with the Safety Protocols. If they fail to do so, they will be subject to penalties.

All the businesses included in the second group must obtain a document through e-Albania to prove that the activity has been approved by the Ministry of Health. The verification document should be put on display in the business/company in case of inspections.

In the meantime, the COVID-19 lockdown measures will be eased even in low-risk areas also known as green areas. Those are cities with no cases of coronavirus. The list includes the regions of Dibra and Gjirokastra, the municipalities of Saranda, Konispol, Himara, Delvina, and Finiq, the area of Prrenjas, Pogradec, and Librazhd municipalities and the Municipality of Divjaka. The State Police is taking measures that people from other regions don’t enter Saranda and too keep people away from the beaches.

Pensioners in the above-mentioned areas can go out between 06:00 and 08:30 hours. Meanwhile, other citizens can go out from 09:30 to 17:30 hours. They can be accompanied by no more than one person. Parks will remain closed for 14 days while public gatherings of more than two people are not allowed. Private vehicles can be used without a permit within the jurisdiction of the mentioned municipalities/regions between 09:30 till 17:30 hours, with only one passenger.

Source: Health Ministry

Photo Credit: e-albania