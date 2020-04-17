COVID-19 Cases in Albania Jump to 539

TIRANA, April 17

As of Friday, 21 additional cases of COVID-19 were reported in Albania. Two new cases were confirmed in Kurbin, a new area in the coronavirus map of Albania.

Chair of the Public health Institute Albana Fico said that 235 new tests were conducted during the recent 24 hours, bringing the total number of tests to 5,080.

So far, 539 cases were reported in Albania while 283 patients have recovered. Forty-three patients are hospitalized while 26 lost their lives.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 245

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 16

Fieri – 35

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 94

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 5

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 9

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 2

Thursday Update

Source: Ministry of Health