Albania COVID-19 Cases Reach 518

TIRANA, April 16

Albania has 24 new cases of additional cases of COVID-19, according to daily updates by the Public Health Institute. Silva Bino said that unfortunately, a 64-years-old woman died during the recent 24 hours bring the number of deaths to 26.

So far, the number of confirmed cases in Albania sits at 518, while 277 patients have recovered.

The total number of tests conducted in the country is 4,827. Currently, 43 patients are hospitalized.

The additional news cases were reported in Shkodra, Tirana, Kukes, Fier, Korca, Kavaja, and Mallakastra.

Here is a breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 241

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 16

Fieri – 35

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 83

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 13

Kruja – 7

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 3

Kukes – 9

Mallakastra – 1

Wednesday Update

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry