Committee of Experts Revises Rules on COVID-19 Isolation and Booster Shots

TIRANA, February 23

The Technical Committee of Experts (TCE) updated on Wednesday its guidelines on the isolation period for people infected with COVID-19 and recommendations regarding booster shots.

Therefore, based on the recommendations by the Public Health Institute, the TCE decided to change the isolation period for those with COVID-19 to five days.

In addition to the above, the TCE updated its guidance on the timing of booster shots. Previously, the public health experts recommended individuals wait six months after receiving the second vaccine. Now, the interval has been shortened to five months after receiving the second vaccine.

Moreover, the announcement shared on social media channels, points out that the TCE will re-evaluate other measures based on new daily COVID-19 infections and the situation in health care facilities. Therefore, all the other measures remain unchanged.

Source: ISHP’s FB Page

Photo by Parang Mehta on Unsplash