Albania Expands Eligibility for COVID-19 Booster Shots for all Adults

TIRANA, December 2

Albania is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine booster eligibility. All adults fully vaccinated at least six months ago will be able to get a booster shot, the Ministry of Health and Social Protection announced on Thursday.

Albanian health officials green-lighted the rollout of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for everyone over the age of 18. According to the new decision, all adults vaccinated at least six months ago will be able to get the booster vaccine starting today, December 2nd. The decision to allow booster shots for everyone aged 18 and older comes as only 47 percent of the population have received at least one shot. Meanwhile, as far as December 2nd over 70,500 booster shots have been administered. Albania started administering booster shots in early November first for health care workers and adults +60 and+18 who with underlying medical conditions.

Source: Health Ministry

Photo by Hakan Nural on Unsplash