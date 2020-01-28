Coca Cola Plans to Transfer Production from Sicily to Tirana

TIRANA, January 28

The new sugar and plastic taxes will force the Sicilian company, Sibeg to transfer all of its production operations to the other side of the Adriatic Sea in Albania. The company employs 350 people in Catania, in addition to 995 other related jobs. The company is an authorized bottler in charge of the production of marketing of the Coca Cola company drinks.

The representative of the Italian Labor Union (UIL) in Sicily, Nino Marino said that workers are not at the risk of paying the two new government taxes at a high price.

Source: ilgiornale.it