Call for Applications Open for Sustainable Tourism Ideas

TIRANA, March 4

Deadline: March 18th at 14:00 hours

A call for ideas that promote sustainable tourism in Albania that creates jobs opportunities is now open by RisiAlbania. The goal of the project is to offer alternate options to seasonal coastal tourism and to increase employment opportunities for people aged 15-29, especially for those living in remote areas. Thus, the call aims at increasing the capacities of local tour operators to promote sustainable tourism offers and to aid them access new tourist markets.

Based on the call announcement, the project will support proposals that promote tourism products that extend beyond the summer season focuses on sustainable tourism models in existing or new products.

Further on, the call announcement ranks the key criteria for the selection of proposals.

The idea/service/tours must create new jobs for young people.

The new services or products are created and implemented in cooperation with local communities and businesses.

Tours take place during winter and or shoulder season or extend the duration of the stay during the high season.

The tour must cover rural areas. At least 30 percent of the night-stay per tour should e in rural and remote areas.

Applications submitted to this call must be economically, environmentally, and socially sustainable.

Criteria for the applicants:

They should be registered tour agencies with a proven record of tour package sales and organization.

Have connections with international agencies

Have their digital marketing means such as websites and social media.

For more details on the content of the proposal and application submission read this document.

Source: RisiAlbania

Photo credit: Abdulla Diku