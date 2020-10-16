At the Movies Forget the Popcorn and Keep the Mask On

TIRANA, October 16

Following the verdict on the opening of cinemas in Albania, health authorities released the guidelines and safety protocols both for movie theaters staff and movie-goers. Based on the guideline, no one with a temperature over 37.5 Celsius, staff members of clients will be allowed to enter the premises. Moreover, everyone must keep the face mask on all the time and also keep the distance while outside the cinema. Meanwhile, seats will be arranged in a way to guarantee the minimum distance between people. Those who fail to comply with the mandatory face mask measure will be subject to fines starting at Lek 3,000.

Further on, tickets will be booked online to avoid crowds, however, the ticket will be received at the cinema booth.

The safety protocol defines that no food or drink will be allowed inside the movie-screening hall.

More information about the safety protocols is available here.

Source: Health Ministry