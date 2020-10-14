Albania to Reopen Cinemas after 7 Months

TIRANA, October 14

Cinema-goers can finally return to cinema halls amid COVID-19 safety measures. Albanian authorities have given permission to cinema owners to reopen their facilities, according to a new decision published on Wednesday in the Official Gazette, Issue No. 181.

Based on the decision that came into effect upon publication, cinema hall operators can continue their activity conforming to the COVID-19 protocols.

Even though there were no details in the verdict, it is expected that cinemas will operate at reduced capacity, while individuals would undergo thermal screening and also use a face mask all the time.

However, while cinema operators will make the necessary preparations to ensure safety and anti-virus measures, movie-goers can’t wait for everything to back to the good old days of movie screenings, of course in the new normal context.

Source: The Official Gazette