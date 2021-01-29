Albania to Launch e-Visa Service Starting February 1st

TIRANA, January 29
Starting next Monday, February 1st, foreign citizens who need a visa to enter Albania can start an online application through the e-visa system. The announcement was made on Friday by the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs. The e-visa system will phase out any manual processes in the visa system. So far citizens around the world who have been granted a visa to travel to Albania had to retrieve the visa at the Embassy or consulate. In many cases, they needed to travel to a nearby country to make a visa application to the nearest Albanian embassy.
“The e-visa system will allow foreign citizens who want to apply for a visa, to just print the approved visa without the need to head to the diplomatic mission,” the announcement says.
The electronic visa system is expected to encourage tourism and business visits to Albania.
Albanian authorities started the process for the implementation of the e-visa option in September 2019.
The e-visa application will:
Reduce the waiting time for the visa to be processed
Ease the application process for international citizens
Cut the visa label/sticker costs
Have a positive impact on the number of international visitors and tourists
The process is expected to be carried out through e-Albania. More details to follow.
Source: MEFA
