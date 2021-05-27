Albania to Ease COVID-19 Restrictions Starting June

TIRANA, May 27

The Technical Committee of Experts unveiled on Thursday the decision to start relaxing the COVID-19 restrictions as soon as June 1st. The Committee members that the decision to ease the COVID-19 restrictions follows a decline in decline in positive cases, while Wednesday was the first day without a COVID-19 death in 244 days.

Thus, the Committee decides to lift the mandatory requirement for wearing face masks outdoors starting the first day of June. Yet, the face masks will still be mandated in all indoor settings, buildings, or public transport. However, the Committee recommends citizens wear a face mask in all settings where it’s not possible to keep social distancing as well as for those who are not fully vaccinated. The use of face masks outdoors became mandatory in Albania by mid-October 2020.

Moreover, the Committee decided to cut the curfew period by one hour. Starting June 1st, the curfew will be from 23:00 hours to 06:00 hours.

In the meantime, nothing changes for nightclubs that are going to remain closed while music will be allowed until 22:00 hours.

Further on, restrictions will ease further on June 15. The size limits for group gatherings in open settings will expand from 10 to 50 as long as they comply with social distancing measures and the Public Health Institute safety protocols.

Starting July 1st, the curfew will be from midnight to 06:00 hours. Music will be allowed until 22:00 hours.

Fans will be allowed in sports tournaments and competitions at 30 percent capacity of the venue.

Moreover, public attendance in theater performances, artistic and cultural activities, as well as conferences, will be allowed at 30 percent capacity of the venue.

As of Wednesday, 15 new COVID 19 cases were reported in Albania.

Source: Health Ministry

Photo by Ibrahim Boran on Unsplash