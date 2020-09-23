Albania Reports Slight Decline in New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, 23 September

Albanian health authorities reported 121 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and three more deaths bringing the total number of infections to 12,787 with 370 deaths.

A total of 887 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours in Albania, of which 13.6 percent tested positive, official data confirmed. Despite that, almost all 12 regions reported an increase in the number of active cases.

The new infections were reported in Tirana (57), 14 in Elbasan, Six in Lezha and Vlora, five in Mirdita, four in Berat, three in Kruja, Lushnja, and Patos, two cases respectively in Kurbin, Dibra, Bulqiza, Gramsh, and Vlora, one case in Shkodra, Durres, Fier, Librazhd, Kamza, Gjirokastra, Permet, Saranda, Divjaka, and Fushe-Arrez.

Currently, there are 5,278 active cases in Albania, with Tirana being the worst-hit region with 2,616 active cases followed by Durres with 564 active cases.

In the meantime, 97 patients recovered during the last 24-hours bringing the total number to 7,139.

According to the data, 189 patients were hospitalized, 18 are in the intensive care unit, and six patients were intubated.

Authorities call on citizens to comply with the safety measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Stats, Wednesday, September 23rd

Total positive cases – 12,787

Recovered cases – 7,139

Active cases – 5,278

Deaths – 370

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 2,616

Durres – 564

Shkodra – 381

Lezha – 305

Elbasan – 304

Korca – 249

Fier – 244

Vlora – 193

Kukes – 150

Berat – 105

Diber – 86

Gjirokastra – 81

Source: Health Ministry