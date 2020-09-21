Albania Reports 150 New COVID-19 Cases

TIRANA, September 21

Albanian health authorities reported 150 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and two more deaths bringing the total number of infections to 12,535 with 364 deaths.

A total of 809 tests were conducted during the last 24-hours in Albania, of which 18.5 percent tested positive, official data confirmed.

The new infections were reported in Tirana (66), nine in Elbasan, eight in Fier, six cases respectively in Shkodra, Durres, Kavaja, and Vlora, five in Kirca, Kukes, and Gjirokastra, three in Lezha, Mirdita, and Bulqiza, two cases in Lushnja, Mallakstra, Pogradec, Divjaka, Malesi e Madhe, Peqin, Kolonja, and one case respectively in Rrogozhina, Berat, Librazhd, Saranda, and Gramsh.

Currently, there are 5,176 active cases in Albania, with Tirana being the worst-hit region with 2,550 active cases followed by Durres with 564 active cases.

In the meantime, 55 patients recovered during the last 24-hours bringing the total number to 6,995.

According to the data, 189 patients are hospitalized, 16 are in the intensive care unit, and five patients are intubated.

Authorities call on citizens to comply with the safety measures in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 Stats, Monday, September 21st

Total positive cases – 12,535

Recovered cases – 6,995

Active cases – 5,176

Deaths – 364

Breakdown of active cases by region

Tirana – 2,550

Durres – 564

Shkodra – 376

Lezha – 300

Elbasan – 299

Korca – 245

Fier – 236

Vlora – 191

Kukes – 146

Berat – 117

Diber – 76

Gjirokaster – 76

Source: Health Ministry