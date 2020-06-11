Albania Reports Record Rise in New Cases of COVID-19

TIRANA, June 11

For a few consecutive days, Albania registered an increased number of new cases of the coronavirus disease. According to the public health authorities’ latest update on Thursday, the confirmed cases in the country reached 1,385 after registering the highest single-day spike of 44 new cases in the last 24-hours. In the meantime, a new death was recorded during the same period, bring the total number of coronavirus-related deaths to 35.

The 44 new cases were confirmed in Tirana (22), six in Kruja, four in Durres, four in Kamza, four in Shkodra, two in Lushnja, one in Vlora, and one in Elbasan.

As of Thursday, Albania has 349 active cases, 1,001 recovered patients, and 35 deaths. The patient that passed away on Thursday morning was a 59-years-old man from Lushnja. According to the official announcement, 52 patients are hospitalized while eight among them are in the intensive care unit.

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 211

Shkodra – 42

Kruja – 32

Kamza – 23

Durres – 16

Mat – 9

Lushnje – 5

Tropoja – 2

Korca – 1

Librazhd – 1

Mallakastra – 1

Lezha – 1

Puka – 1

Berat – 1

Ura Vajgurore – 1

Elbasan – 1

Source/Photo Credit: Health Ministry