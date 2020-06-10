Albania Reports Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases in a Day

TIRANA, June 10

Albanian health authorities reported 42 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24-hours, the highest number of coronavirus cases for a day. Based on the information provided during the daily, update, 311 additional tests were conducted during the last 24-hours. The new confirmed cases bring the total number of infections to 1,341. Twenty-one out of the 42 cases were reported in Tirana, nine in Shkodra, four in Durres, three in Kruja, two in Lushnja, one in Puka, and one in Ura Vajgurore. Given that the new cases in Kruja were infected during a funeral, health authorities call on citizens to avoid large gatherings.

Currently, there are 327 active cases. Most of them are self-isolated while 46 are hospitalized in the premises of COVID hospitals. Meanwhile, 980 patients have recovered.

COVID – 19 statistics, June 10th

Positive cases – 1,341

Recovered patients – 980

Active cases – 327

Deaths – 34

Breakdown of active cases by city

Tirana – 205

Shkodra – 38

Kruja – 27

Kamza – 19

Durres – 14

Mat – 9

Lushnje – 6

Tropoja – 2

Korca – 1

Librazhd – 1

Mallakastra – 1

Lezha – 1

Puka – 1

Berat – 1

Ura Vajgurore – 1

Source: Health Ministry