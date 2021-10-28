Albania Reopens Bidding for Saranda Airport

TIRANA, October 28

Albanian authorities have reopened the bid procedure on the design, construction, operation, maintenance, and transfer of the Saranda International Airport (SIA). Based on the announcement made by the Public Procurement Agency (APP) on October 26, interest investors have one month to submit bids.

The first biding procedure on Saranda Airport was closed on October 14. Despite the changes to the contracts and two deadline extensions, the first attempt failed to attract any offers.

According to the bid file available at the APP under the reference number: REF-09417-10-25-2021, the project estimated value is Euro 34,320,000 (VAT excluded) while the contract duration is set at 35 years.

The deadline for bid submission is within and no later than November 26, at noon.

Based on the official documents, the planned project (a Greenfield investment type) would be implemented in the Vurgu Plain area, six km away from Saranda and at an elevation of 20 meters above sea level.

Photo by Jordi Moncasi on Unsplash

Source: APP