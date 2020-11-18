Albania Puts New Virus Restrictions in Place

TIRANA, November 18

Albanian health authorities confirmed through Facebook that the three new measures announced by the Technical Committee of Experts on Tuesday came into effect today. Therefore, the size limits for group gatherings in closed and public settings is ten. Gatherings of more than ten people are banned. Moreover, the new measures ban political meetings and rallies. At the same time, conferences, festive events, wedding ceremonies, and large in-person funeral services are also banned until further notice.

The new measures, came into force as COVID-19 infections continue to surge to record-high numbers almost every day (694 on Tuesday). Currently, masks are worn in public and in closed areas statewide. Restaurants, bars, and all public places must close by 22:00 hours with the exception of delivery and takeout food. An overnight curfew has been in place for a week now.

However, the measure on gathering limit is unclear to many as there were no details if the size limit of gathering would apply to schools, public transport, bars and restaurants, and other settings. Therefore, the Parliament annulled Thursday’s plenary session until further details.

🔴#COVID19

#RuajDistancën

Kanë hyrë në fuqi masat e reja propozuar nga Komiteti Teknik i Ekspertëve:

▪️Ndalohen… Posted by Ministria e Shëndetësisë dhe Mbrojtjes Sociale on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

Source: Health Ministry