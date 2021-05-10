Albania Postpones Bid for Two Onshore Oil Fields

TIRANA, May 10

The National Agency of Natural Resources (AKBN) announced that the deadline to submit offers for two onshore areas, Block E and Block B, was postponed to June 21st. The decision follows an order issued in April by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy.

“The deadline for the submission of application for interested Companies to enter in Production Sharing Agreement for Block E and Block B, onshore is June 21st, 2021 at 04:30 PM, Albanian Time, in accordance with the Minister’s Order no.180 dated April 9th, 2021,” AKBN’s website points out.

Moreover, the last day for questions is June 15th, 2021, while the last day for answers is June 16th, 2021.

AKBN highlights that interested Companies are invited to submit applications for these blocks in accordance with the attached document “Albania-Tender”.

Albanian authorities launched the bids for the two onshore fields in March.

Block B area is located on the Adriatic coastline and consists of 776 square kilometers.

“The vast majority of Block B is relatively flat with a central hilly area having elevations up to 200 meters. A major highway (SH2) connects Tirana to Durres, is in the southern portion of the block,” the bid document says.

Moreover, Block E is a landlocked area that consists of 700 square kilometers. According to the description, the vast majority of Block E is hilly to a mountainous area having elevations that vary from 100 to 1,000 meters, however, most peaks do not exceed 500 meters. A major highway (SH3) connects Tirana to Elbasan and crosses the block from the NW to SE corner.

Source: AKBN

Photo by Jeanson Wong on Unsplash