Albania Lifts Nighttime COVID-19 Curfew

TIRANA, March 1

Albania has lifted the 11:00 hours to 6 a.m. curfew on people’s movement, following a decline in the numbers of COVID-19 infections, the Technical Committee of Experts (TCE) confirmed on Wednesday. The curfew is the only measure that has been lifted. Meanwhile, the other measures remain in effect.

Deputy Health Minister Mira Rakacolli said that the epidemiological situation is now more favorable. Thus, she added that only the night curfew is to be lifted.

The nightly curfew has been largely opposed by the hospitality, tourism, and leisure industry, for a long period now, saying that it caused considerable losses to their businesses.

In the meantime, the isolation time for people infected with COVID-19 is five days. Citizens who enter Albania must have a COVID-vaccination certificate. Face masks are mandatory in all indoor spaces.

Last week, the Committee decided to shorten the vaccination interval for the booster shot to five months after completion of the primary series of vaccination.

Source: Public Health Institute

Photo by Ani Kolleshi on Unsplash