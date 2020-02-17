Albania Exports Up 5.2% in January

TIRANA, February 17

Albania’s exports in Janaury rose 5.2 percent on a year-over-year basis, official data from the Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) showed on Monday. Hence, Albania exported Lek 23 billion worth in goods while the country imported a total of Lek 42 billion worth of goods, up 0.7 percent compared to January 2019. Meanwhile, the goods trade deficit declined by 7.1 percent.

The largest category of goods exported by Albania during the first month of 2020 was minerals, fuels, and electric power, construction materials and metals, and machinery, equipment, and spare parts.

In the meantime, the goods with a negative impact on January exports were textile and footwear and leather and leather articles.

The European Union (EU) accounted for 73.1 percent of the total goods exported by Albania during January.

Imports from the EU countries accounted for 76.2 percent of the total goods.

The main trade partners of Albania were Italy, Greece, Germany, and Turkey.

Source: INSTAT

Photo: Container Terminal at Durresi Port, Credit: Durres Port Authority