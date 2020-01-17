Albania Goods Exports Down in 2019

TIRANA, January 17

Albania exported goods worth Lek 299 billion in January-December, down by 3.8 percent compared to 2018, the Albanian Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) confirmed on Thursday.

Meanwhile, imports from the rest of the world were Lek 649 billion, up by 1.2 percent compared to the previous year.

Therefore, Albania recorded a Lek 350 billion deficit in trade in goods, up by 5.8 percent compared to 2018.

According to INSTAT, the goods that impacted the annual drop in exports were:

Construction materials and metals

Minerals, fuel, and electric power

Textile and footwear

Italy, Turkey, Germany, and China were Albania’s top trade partners in 2019. Meanwhile, Albania’s exports to the European Union (EU) accounted for 76.6 percent of total exports.

Source: INSTAT