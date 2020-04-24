Albania again on Weekend Lockdown

TIRANA, April 24

Albania will be on a 60-hour lockdown during the weekend. Just like the previous weekend, citizens will spend Saturday and Sunday at home due to the COVID-19 measures, Prime Minister Edi Rama announced on Friday. He added that only those equipped with a job permit will be allowed to get out. Hence, the lockdown will be in force from Friday 17:30 hours to Monday at 5:00 hours.

However, exceptions were made during the last weekend. Elderly people were allowed to get out on Saturday while mothers with kids were allowed to get out on Sunday.

As of Friday, the Albanian Public Health Institute has confirmed a total of 678 COVID-19 cases across the country.

Source: Local media

Photo Credit: Alket Islami