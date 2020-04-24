COVID-19 Cases in Albania Jump to 678

TIRANA, April 24

As of Friday, the Albanian Public health Institute has confirmed a total of 678 COVID-19 cases across the country. Eugena Tomini from the Institute said that 15 additional cases were confirmed during the last 24-hours while about 58 percent of the total cases or 394 patients have recovered. Meanwhile, 41.9 percent of COVID-19 cases in Albania are active.

So far, 6,768 cases have been conducted in Albania.

Tomini added that the new cases were reported in Tirana, Mirdita, Shkodra, Has, Kukes, and Kurbin. Currently, 38 patients are hospitalized.

Breakdown of cases in Albania by city

Tirana – 285

Durresi – 42

Lushnja – 6

Elbasani – 18

Fieri – 36

Rrogozhina – 4

Kavaja – 9

Korca – 19

Vlora – 5

Shkodra – 103

Lezha – 14

Berati – 2

Hasi – 14

Kruja – 65

Tropoja – 4

Puka – 5

Mirdita – 5

Kukes – 12

Mallakastra – 1

Kurbin – 29

Source/Photo Credit: Ministry of Health