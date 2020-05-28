Albania Adopts Agreement on Driving Permit Recognition with Turkey

TIRANA, May 28

The Albanian Council of Ministers adopted during the latest meeting held on Wednesday the agreement with the Turkish government on the mutual recognition and exchange of driving permits. The decision will come into effect upon publication on the Official Gazette.

The agreement between Albania and Turkey was one of the three agreements signed in February by Albania’s Acting Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Gent Cakaj and Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu. According to Cakaj’s statement at the time, the agreement will facilitate the movement of citizens and avoid bureaucratic barriers.

Source: PM’s Office