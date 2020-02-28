Construction in 2019, Fever Permits more Floor Area

TIRANA, February 28

Residential buildings account for the major number of new permits issued in 2019 in Albania, while the number of permits for office buildings and industrial parks was zero.

The number of construction permits issued during 2019 was 1,044 or 13 percent less compared to 2018, the Institute of Statistics confirmed on Friday. However, the floor space of the new buildings was 1,916,719 or 32.8 percent more compared to the floor area of the permits issued in 2018. The overall value of all the permits issued in 2019 was estimated at Lek 79.3 billion, 34.4 percent more compared to the previous year.



Based on INSTAT data, the permits were divided into three main groups. Residential buildings accounted for 54.4 percent of the permits. Non-residential buildings accounted for 32.7 percent of the permits while engineering works accounted for 12.7 percent of the total number of permits. The number of new construction permits decreased significantly in the fourth quarter of 2019 following the earthquake of November. Tirana was the region with the highest number of new construction permits followed by Durres, Fier, and Elbasan.

Source: INSTAT