Youth Training on Albanian Alps, Apply Now

TIRANA, January 14

If you’re between the age of 18 and 24 and share an interest in nature conservation and transboundary cooperation this training is for you. Eco Albania in cooperation with Era in Kosovo and Green Home in Montenegro launched a call for application for ‘Youth Collaboration for Transboundary Dinaric Alps’ training for cross border dialogue.

The selected participants will attend training sessions, online webinars, and summer school at Bjeshket e Nemuna – Prokletije – Albanian Alps National park (two days in Albania, four days in Kosovo, and three days in Montenegro).

The goal of this initiative is to raise environmental awareness on the protection and promotion of the cross border area. The participants will learn about the regional nature, culture and economy and nature conservation challenges.

Deadline: January 22nd

Apply HERE

Source: EcoAlbania