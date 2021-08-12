Wizz Air to Add Four New Routes and Sixth Aircraft to Tirana

TIRANA, August 12

Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air will station the sixth aircraft at its Tirana base and thus enabling the launch of four new routes from and to Albania. The new aircraft that will join the fleet at Tirana International Airport (TIA) in December 2021 will also increase the flight frequency of eight existing routes.

The new destinations that will be added to Wizz Air’s network are Liverpool in the UK, Madrid in Spain, Billund in Denmark, and Oslo Sandefjord Torp in Norway. All four new routes will start operations between December 10th and December 12th. The new destinations will bring the number of routes offered by the airline to 38.

Moreover, the existing routes that will have an increase in frequency are Ancona, Verona (Italy), London Luton (UK), Brussels Charleroi (Belgium), Paris Beauvais (France), Berlin, Hamburg, Memmingen/Munich West (Germany).

“We are confident that Wizz Air’s ultra-low fares and great route network will make travel affordable to ever more passengers,” President of Wizz Air Group Robert Carey said.

Wizz Air started its operations in Albania in April 2017 with the Budapest-Tirana-Budapest route and further established its base at TIA in 2020.

Meanwhile, the airline announced one week ago that it will launch a direct route Tirana-Abu Dhabi starting September 11th.

Source: Wizz Air, TIA

Photo credit: Wizz Air