Who is Eligible for Agriculture Funding and Support in 2020

TIRANA, February 6

A recently adopted verdict by the Council of Ministers defines the main criteria for the eligible beneficiaries of financial support for agriculture and rural development during 2020.

Based on the decision adopted on Wednesday, the budget fund will aim at:

Increasing the competitiveness of agricultural products, production in protected environments, reducing production costs through payments for matriculated ruminants and livestock and subsidies for greenhouse plastic film cover.

Increasing the surface of areas planted with medicinal plants.

Certification of agricultural products and organic farms

Supporting the diversification of economic activity in rural areas

According to this scheme:

Farms with matriculated small ruminants, sheep-goat, with a minimal number of 70 animals will receive Lek 1,200 per heed, but no more than Lek 360,000.

Farms with a minimum number of five cows will receive Lek 10,000 per head, but no more than Lek 500,000.

Beekeepers will receive Lek 1,000 per beehive, but no more than a total of Lek 150,000, for farms with a minimum of 50 beehives.

Replacement of plastic film cover for greenhouses used for the cultivation of vegetables and table grape, and strawberry low tunnels will get respectively Lek 300,000 per hectare and Lek 100,000 per hectare, but no more Lek 500,000 per farmer.

The greenhouse or tunnel covered are should be more than 0.2 hectares. Eligible beneficiaries are those who cannot receive support from the IPARD II program.

Farmers, individuals or groups of farmers that cultivate medicinal and aromatic plants will receive Lek 200,000 per hectare, but no more than Lek 1 million. Meanwhile, the limit for associations of agricultural cooperation is Lek 4 million.

Organic farms will receive Lek 100,000 during the first year, Lek 150,000for the second year, and Lek 200,000 for the third year.

For the Global Gap implementation and certification for vegetables, fruit, grape, olive, and citrus fruit, farmers will get support up to 50 percent of the total value of the bill, but no more than Lek 175,000.

Support and construction of accommodation facilities for rural tourism with a capacity between six and ten rooms. Support equals 50 percent of all expenses, but no more than Lek 5 million.

Eligible beneficiaries are those who cannot receive support from the IPARD II program.

Read also:

Albanian Products – Overview

Source: kryeministria.al