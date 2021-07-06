Where Can I Travel To? Country Specific Information for Albanian Residents

TIRANA, July 6

Many countries are reopening their borders for international travel of all purposes including for travelers residing in Albania. Given that the travel status of individual countries can change suddenly and according to a guideline issued by the Council of the European Union, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs informs that all the necessary information for country-specific entry requirements is now available HERE.

Citizens residing in Albania can find out more about the border status, COVID-19 testing requirements, and quarantine requirements of the countries where they plan to travel on the map linked above.

Meanwhile, Albania is listed among the open-border countries, which means that it has no restrictions or requirements for visitors at this time.

Source: MEFA