What Does Albania Import from China?

TIRANA, March 6

How important are imports from China to the Albanian economy? Official data show that imports from China in 2019 increased by 11 percent while the Asian country ranked third in the list of Albania’s top trade partners after Italy and Greece.

Now, as coronavirus is spreading small, medium and even large business owners who import from China, are going through tensed times. Lack of supply due to prolonged factory closures could cause a loss of clients and momentum.

In 2017 Albania imported $312 worth of goods from China. According to OEC China’s exports to Albania in 2017 were as follows:

Machines $104 million



Textiles $49.4 million



Mineral products $37.9 million



Metals $29.3 million



Miscellaneous $24.1 million



Plastic and rubber $22.1 million



Stone and Glass $17.5 million



Chemical products $15.7 million

Footwear and headwear $15.5 million

Transportation $8 million

Instruments $7.19 million

Paper goods $5.37 million

Animal hides $4.89 million

Vegetable products $2.73 million

Foodstuffs $2.66 million

Wood products $ 2.37 million

Animal products $365k

Animal and vegetal bi-products $333k

Precious metals $129k

On the other hand, Albania exported $177 million worth of goods to China in 2017. It is important to point out that Albanian wine is being exported to China. The country is expected to become the world’s largest wine market.

The value of mineral products exported to China was $162 million.

Other exported goods by sector

Textiles $8.55 million

Metals $4.15 million

Footwear and headwear $1.86 million

Foodstuffs $151k

Invest in Albania

Source/Photo Credit: OEC