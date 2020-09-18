Weekly Exchange Rate Outlook, Euro and USD Fall against Lek

TIRANA, September 18

The Euro to Lek exchange rate is -0,07% lower at Lek 124.03 on Friday

The US Dollar to Lek exchange rate is -0.66% lower at Lek104.66 on Friday

The GDP to Lek exchange rate is -0.50% lower at Lek135.91 on Friday

The Euro-Lek rate exchange rate fell slightly on Friday, yet is kept a steady rate during the entire week. The Euro to Lek exchange rate on Monday, September 14 was Lek 124.08.

Moreover, the US Dollar to the Lek exchange rate fell by 0.6 percent compared to Thursday. One exchanged to Lek 104.66 on Friday. Like the Euro, it kept a steady rate during the week. The Dollar to Lek exchange rate on Monday, September 14 was Lek 104.74.

Even the British Pound closed the week at a fall of Lek 0.50 per GBP. The British Pound to Lek highest exchange rate was on Thursday at Lek 136.41.

The GBP to Lek exchange rate on Monday, September 14 was Lek 134.52

Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency was up on Friday. According to coinbase.com, the value of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Albanian Lek on Friday was Lek 1,148,729 or +1.61%

The value of one Ethereum (ETH) in Lek on Friday was Lek 40,412 or +2.70%

Source/Photo credit: BoA