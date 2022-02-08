Update on 90-Day Stay in Albania for U.S. Citizens

TIRANA, February 8

The United States Embassy in Albania issued on Tuesday a message of interest for the U.S. citizen currently in Albania or traveling to the country soon.

“It is currently our understanding that Americans who entered Albania before January 7, 2022, will be subject to the previous law and that the 90-day limit will not be applied to them. Those who entered Albania on January 7, 2022, or later are subject to the new 90-day limit, the embassy informs.

Moreover, the clarification highlights that U.S. citizens who arrived on or after January 7, 2022, and plan to stay longer than 90 days should apply for an extension with the immigration authorities, preferably within 30 days of entry.

The Embassy added that it continues to seek further clarification from relevant Albanian immigration and border authorities to clarify Albania’s new Law 79/2021 that relates to the length of time foreigners can stay in Albania.

Before, U.S. citizens were able to say in Albania without a visa for up to a year. Now, the Embassy has updated its information on ‘Residing in Albania without a Residence Permit’ to: “U.S. citizens may stay in the Republic of Albania for up to 90 days in six months without a residence permit.”

Read also: Visa and Residence Permits for Foreigners in Albania

Best Cities to Live in Albania for Expats & Nomads

Source: al.usembassy.gov

Photo by Rocio Ramirez on Unsplash