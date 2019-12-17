Unemployment Rate Down to 11.4% in Q3, 2019

TIRANA, December 17

Albania’s unemployment rate dropped to 11.4 percent during the third quarter of 2019 compared to 12.2 percent in the same period of 2018. According to the data published Institute of Statistics (INSTAT), the labor force in the third quarter of 2019 amounted to 61.5 percent of the population (males 77.7percent, females 62 percent) in comparison to 68.3 percent in Q3, 2018.

Although the youth unemployment rate (15-29 years old) declined by 1.8 percent compared to Q3 2018, it remained high at a rate of 21.4 percent

Moreover, the employment rate for the age group 15-64 percent was 61.5 percent. The rate for males was 68.5 percent and for females 54.7 percent. According to the distribution of employment by sector, the biggest percentage of employment growth was in Industry (6.0%) followed by Services (4.8%) and Agriculture (0.2%).

In the meantime, during Q3, 2019 17.3 percent of people outside the labor force was involved in household responsibilities, 11.3 percent were retired, and 11.5 percent were people with a permanent limitation such as disabilities.

Meanwhile, 8.8 percent of the people outside the labor believed that there was no job for them, thus they were classified as discouraged workers.

Source: INSTAT