Tougher COVID-19 Measures Take Effect on Friday

TIRANA, March 12

Tighter virus-control measures will be imposed starting Friday after recent data confirmed that the new COVID-19 virus continues to spread in Albania.

Prime Minister Edi Rama announced the new measures on Thursday while saying that he was sorry, but this is the only way to stop the spread of the virus. So far, Albania reported 23 cases of the coronavirus strain and new cases are expected.

Starting Friday 06:00 hours until midnight of Sunday the circulation of private and interurban vehicles between Tirana and Durres or towards other areas of the country will be not allowed.

Starting Friday 06:00 hours until midnight of Sunday the circulation of private and interurban vehicles will not be allowed in Shkodra, Lezha, Elbasan, Lushnja, Fier, and Vlora.

The only vehicles that will be allowed to circulate in these areas are ambulances, vehicles carrying out state service functions, and those transporting goods.

Companies transporting airport staff and the media should get their vehicles acredited.

Source: PM’s FB page