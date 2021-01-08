Top Baby Names in Albania over the Last Century

TIRANA, January 8

What’s in a name? Shakespeare would ask.

Quite a lot, from meaning, identity, culture, and spiritual belonging to aesthetically pleasing sounds, the Albanian Institute of Statistics (INSTAT) would answer. The most popular baby names for Albania in general and each city, in particular, are available in a collection that includes a little of everything. Visualized data from form the civil status office show a trend of transition from meaningful words to names inspired from Latin American sitcoms or invented brand domain-sounding names.

Top 5 all-time (1907-2017) most popular names in Albania

Lindita – Female name that means Dawn, 502 babies were named Lindita in 1970

Arben – ancient Albanian male name, 436 babies were named Arben in 1972

Mimoza – female name derived from mimosa flowering tree, 427 babies were named Mimoza in 1971

Gezim – Male name that means Joy, 334 babies were named Gezim in 1969

Shpresa – Female name that means Hope, 346 babies were named Shpresa in 1970

Those were the years when the graphs for these five names reached the top. Afterward, new names grew in popularity (see below). Name data over different periods of years are available for all 36 municipalities.

However, the top five most popular names are different for each city. Here are some examples.

The top five used names in the capital city Tirana during 1930-2015 were Majlinda, Merita, Alma, Andi, and Sara

Most used names in Gjirokastra 1927-2015: Eleni, Vasil, Mimoza, Valbona, kristina

Most used names in Dibra 1935-2015: Bukurie, Fatime, Lirie, Ardit, Klajdi

Top five names used in Kukes 1940-2015: Shpresa, Gezim, Vjollca, Ardit, Ervin

Top five names used in Tropoja 1940-2015: Fatime, Sabrie, Shpresa, Agim, Jetmir

Top five name used in Malesi e Madhe 1940-2009: Leze, Gjyste, Gjergj, Vitore, Vera

Top five names used in Korca 1930-2014: Gjergji, Arben, Anxhela, Kristina, Kristi

Top five names used in Lezha 1931-2013: Marie, Ndue, Zef, Gjergj, Vitore

Top five names used in Sarandam1932-2013: Vasil, Andrea, Spiro, Agim, Kristina

Meanwhile, INSTAT data provide insights into the most used girl and boy names during the last year.

Top ten baby girl names

Amelia

Ajla

Aria

Amelja

Leandra

Ambra

Klea

Melisa

Amaris

Reina

Top ten baby boy names

Noel

Aron

Joel

Roan

Amar

Mateo

Alteo

Roel

Luis

Dion

Meanwhile, to find out how many other people have the same name as you, use the name statistics.

Photo Credit: Qendistari Agia

Source: INSTAT