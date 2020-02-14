Telecommunication Companies to Cancel Prepaid Mobile Plan Hikes

TIRANA, February 14

Mobile users all over Albania, who recharged their plans during the last days, were surprised to find out that the three telecommunication companies operating throughout the country increased all their prepaid mobile plans by Lek 200 almost at the same time. On the other hand, the new tariff was little or not at all reflected in more data allowance.

Citizens on their part raised the voice and even online petitions were started calling out the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority (AKEP) to take action on the situation.

On its part, the Competition Authority reacted on Friday following several complaints and mass media reports with a decision (see below) that suspends immediately the application of the new tariffs for the monthly prepaid mobile plans. The decision defines that the three telecommunication companies have five days to bring back the previous mobile plans.

If the companies fail to comply with the decision they will be subject to fines up to 10 percent of their annual turnover for the serious breach of competition law.

The three companies announced online in January that starting February they would apply a price hike for all the prepaid mobile plans. The price change was considered unjustifiable by their consumers. Telecommunication companies inform (text) their consumers on all new promotions, wanted or unwanted, but they forgot to inform them about the new tariffs.

Decision: HERE

Source: Competition Authority