TIRANA, April 10

The General Directorate of Taxation informs taxpayers that all the information on tax measures in response to the COVID-19 pandemic is now available here.

Different groups of taxpayers, such as individuals, entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations, and public entities can find all the needed information on tax procedures, local tax, income tax, and recent announcements in the new COVID-19 section.

Source: tatime.gov.al