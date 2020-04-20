Take the Survey: COVID-19 Business Impact

TIRANA, April 20

Dear Albania business leaders/owners, and stakeholders,

You are invited to take the Survey on the ‘Impact Assessment of Consequences deriving from COVID19 Pandemic on Business Activity in the country.

This is an initiative of the Albania Investment Council. It is important for you to participate and provide feedback on how is your company addressing the challenges posed by COVID-19.

Your feedback is critical as findings and suggestions from this questionnaire will be presented to the Albanian Government for further consideration.

Albania Investment Council highlights that: This can bring potential legal and regulatory changes or revisions with impact to minimize the adverse effects.

The deadline for completing the survey is due 3 May 2020. The survey should take less than five minutes.

Take the Survey

Photo Credit: investment.com.al