Take Cash in and out of Albania, Things You Need to Know

TIRANA, February 11

When traveling, especially in countries like Albania where not everyone accepts debit or credit, it makes sense to carry some cash. Traveling with cash is pretty normal, but do you know what the customs cash limit in Albania is?

Remember that being unaware of the law or ignoring it can result in an unpleasant experience at the border.

What does the law say?

Like many other countries, Albania has a law on how much cash or you can cross the border without facing penalties.

The law says that all citizens entering or leaving Albania are obliged to declare anything over the value of Euro 10,000 whether in cash or other valuables.

Further on, you must know that this means any form of cash or valuable items that equals €10,000. It’s your responsibility to understand this and to calculate exchange rates before attempting to cross the border. Excuses are not accepted.

For example, €10,000 are usually more than $10,000. Attempting to cross the border with €10,000 would not exceed the cash limit in Albania, but it would exceed the cash limit if you’re traveling to the US.

How to declare at customs?

Citizens that enter or leave Albania with cash or other valuable items that exceed the amount of €10,000 must notify customs and fill a report. A false or incorrect declaration can result in fines or penalties.

In cases when citizens don’t declare or make a false declaration, along with the fine the case is subject to the provisions of the Criminal Code.

What are the fines if you don’t declare or make a false declaration at customs?

The fines for values that equal over €10,000 up to €19,999 is Lek 20,000 in the first time;

10 percent of the undeclared value for the second time;

30 percent of the undeclared value for the other cases

The fines for values that range from €20,000 as much as €49,999 is Lek 40,000 for the first time,

20 percent of the undeclared value for the second time;

40 percent of the undeclared value for other cases

The fines for values over €50,000 is Lek 60,000 for the first time;

30 percent of the undeclared value for the second time;

50 percent of the undeclared value in other cases

Source: dogana.gov.al