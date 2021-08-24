Saranda Airport Bid Draft-Contract Unveiled

TIRANA, August 24

The Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy unveiled the draft contract for the Saranda Airport bid, which has been announced on August 3rd. Based on the official documents the planned project (a greenfield investment type) will be implemented in the Vurgu Plain area, six km away from Saranda and at an elevation of 20 meters above sea level.

The project has an estimated value of Euro 34 million (VAT excluded) and a contract duration of 35 years.

According to the draft contract, the winning bidder will pay the Contracting Authority monetary compensation on Project rights transfer in the form of an annual fee equal to two percent (2%) of Annual Gross Revenues, starting from the Operation Date.

Moreover, it says that: “the Concessionaire shall be entitled to construct and maintain the Airport, including its Immovable Assets in the Site, shall assume all risks and costs incurred from Construction Works and shall enjoy all the necessary rights to use the Site pursuant to this Agreement.”

All interested investors can submit bids electronically at the Public Procurement Agency (APP) until September 23rd.

Bid documents are available here.

Saranda airport is expected to boost tourism in the area, however, just like the Vlora airport, proximity to a wetland (Cuka Canal – Butrint – Stillo Cape Ramsar Site in this case) can become a liability in the future due to climate change and rising sea levels.

Source/Photo credit: infrastruktura.gov.al