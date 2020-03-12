Religious Rituals Suspended over COVID-19 Fears

TIRANA, March 12

The Catholic Church joined the Muslim Community’s decision to suspend all religious rituals in view of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

Hence, the holy Tuesday pilgrimage to the Shna Ndou (Saint Anthony Church of Laci) will be suspended.

The Episcopal Conference of Albania released on Thursday a decree on the suspension of all ecclesiastical activities related to the Catholic Church until April 3rd, throughout the territory of Albania.



There are a total of 13 Tuesdays observed by pilgrims that visit the church until Saint Anthony day on June 13th.

The Episcopal Conference highlighted that this decree applies to all churches including the sanctuaries of Laci and the sanctuary of Our Lady of Shkodra.

Church parsons will hold mass in their chapels, streaming it online via social media.

Parsons will also offer the receiving of Communion for the sick who seek it at home and for those present, always observing the rules laid down by the health authorities.

Bektashi Believers Suspend All Religious Rituals

The Bektashi order announced on Thursday that all festivities and religious rituals that don’t comply with the rules set by the authorities will be suspended. The Sufi orders in Albania are expected to observe Nowruz on March 22nd. Public activities and massive gatherings to shrines and tekkes will be canceled.

Read more about the top Spiritual Destinations in Albania that you can visit in the future when the COVID-19 outbreak will end.

Source: local media