Radisson Group to Expand with two Hotels Albania

TIRANA, June 1

The Radisson Hotel Group is planning an expansion into southeastern Europe as it’s expected to open two hotels in Albania, tophotel.de reported in May. According to the German website, the international hotel brand will launch the first hotel this summer in the capital city Tirana.

Tophotel.de quoted Vice President Business Development at the Radisson Hotel Group Valerie Schuermans saying that the group was very excited to announce its upcoming openings in Albania.

The opening of the first hotel in Tirana known as Morina Hotel is expected to open this summer. The hotel is located close to the Lake Park of Tirana. It has 44 rooms and five suites as well as other facilities such as a ballroom for up to 250 guests, a restaurant, lobby and rooftop bar a spa with an indoor pool, sauna, and Turkish bath as well as a fitness area.

Moreover, the second hotel, the Radisson Blu Resort in Dhermi is scheduled to open in 2023.

“Radisson Blu Resort, Dhermi, will be located on the front beach line of one of Europe´s most beautiful beaches. Scheduled to open in 2023, the seaside resort will have 157 spacious rooms and suites, where guests can enjoy the Ionian Sea and sunset view,” hospitalitynet.org reported on Tuesday.

Read also: Investment Incentives in Albania

Source: tophotel.de, hospitalitynet.org

Photo Credit: Marlind Parllaku