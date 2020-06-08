Public Transport to Restart on June 15

TIRANA, June 8

Albanian authorities announced on Sunday that public transport services can resume their operations starting June 15th. The service has been suspended almost three months ago to control the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Bus services will start based on certain guidelines.

More specifically, buses will operate with reduced capacity at 70 percent. Passengers, drivers, and conductors must be equipped with face masks and comply with social distancing measures. On their part, transport companies must provide sanitation services.

Public transport has been one of the worst-hit sectors from COVID-19 in Albania.

A representative from public authorities, Eltar Deda said on Monday that reduction on bus capacities will not be reflected in the ticket price. He highlighted that even interurban and international bus services will restart their services on June 15th.

On their part, representatives of interurban transport said that the restart of operations is not enough to help the sector. Moreover, they ask for subsidy schemes and cuts on VAT.

The restart of interurban public transport would facilitate mobility for citizens and tourists.

Source: ATA