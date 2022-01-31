Project on Albania-Kosovo Railway Moves Forward

TIRANA, January 31

The railway project that will strengthen connection and economic cooperation between Albania and Kosovo is making steps forward, Kosovan Minister of Infrastructure Liburn Aliu confirmed on Monday. A feasibility survey and the preliminary design for the Durres-Pristina railway will soon be ready. Aliu said this during a meeting with representatives of the General Directorate of Railways in Durres.

“We are now at the General Directorate of Railways in Durres to discuss next steps on the rail line that will unify our economies, and strengthen opportunities for economic development, both for Kosovo and Albania,” Aliu wrote on a Facebook update.

The rail project was one of the 13 agreements that Albania and Kosovo signed during the last joint governmental meeting held on 26 November in Elbasan.



Source/Photo Credit: FB