Policymakers to Take Business Concerns Seriously, German Ambassador Says

TIRANA, January 16

The path to advance the EU accession negotiations includes precisely those elements that are essential for investors, to create more success stories and consequently for Albania’s economic development, German Ambassador to Tirana Peter Zingraf said on Monday at DIHA’s annual reception.

Further on, the ambassador pointed out that policymakers must take seriously the concerns of the business community. Moreover, Zingraf added that every potential investor takes a final decision only when she/he’s sure on a favorable business environment.

He said that trade between Albania and Germany, unfortunately, is low. For the Ambassador, more transparency and accountability on administrative decisions and on property-related issues, bids, and infrastructure are crucial to boost cooperation between countries and attract more German investments to Albania.

On her part, DIHA’s President Stephanie Sieg highlighted that the number of qualified workers that leave Albania is a major concern raised by DIHA member companies. Therefore, Sieg added that DIHA is open to cooperate with Albanian authorities to look for possible ways to make Albanians stay in the country.

Based on the data mentioned by the Minister of Finance and Economy, Anila Denaj, the number of German and joint companies in Albania in October 2019 was 230.

Source: DIHA, shqiptarja.com

Photo Credit: DIHA